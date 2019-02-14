Aare Adams, Bode George counsel voters, politicians on polls

By Dapo Akinrefon & Gabriel Olawale

THE Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged politicians contesting the elections to go into the polls with civility, saying Nigerians’ attitudes matter in ensuring a peaceful election.

He also said the general elections will assist Nigerians in choosing a leader that has the interest of the country in mind.

Speaking shortly after a special meeting with the leadership of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Adams restated his belief in restructuring, saying it is the best option for Nigeria as a nation.

He said: “We are in the crucial week as election is a few days away. Elections will come and go; however, the future of Nigeria is very important to us as a people. One of the mistakes we do as Nigerians is that we place much premium on who becomes the president, without setting strong agenda for the future. That will not happen in saner climes.

There should be agenda for the Nigerian future, and that is why this election is key to the Nigerian future. It is the duty of all eligible Nigerians to vote, and in doing that, I am appealing to all my brothers and sisters to vote, bearing in mind the overall interest of the country.

I want to also advise all politicians and aspirants irrespective of their political parties and affiliations, to put Nigeria first before their personal ambitions.”

Bode George tasks INEC, security agencies

Meanwhile, former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George has urged Nigerians to avoid any temptation that may want to propel them to vote against their wish during election.

Speaking in Lagos ahead of presidential election, Olabode said: “My advice is that people should not subject themselves to temptation. Election Day is a special day we take decision for the future of this country and we can’t afford to take wrong decision.”

“Let me make it clear to those that want to cause trouble that the international community is watching. I will also like to remind security agencies that their primary responsibility is to protect the citizen and not intimidate them while INEC needs to be fair and ensure peaceful election so that history will not forget it for good.”

He expressed concern over comment attributed to Governor Nasiru el-Rufai as regard his statement that international observers will go back in body bags.

He said: “Such statement is uncivilized, and I expect him to apologise to Nigerians and international community.”