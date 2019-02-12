A vote for Atiku remains a sure path to economic revival- Obasohan

The New England chapter of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has called on Nigerians to rally behind the party in the February 16 election in order to restore Nigeria back to the path of economic progress.

The chairman of the party’s chapter, Mr Presley Obasohan made the call while speaking at the party’s meeting in Boston recently.

He called for a strong support for the party, which he said has enviable credentials in this year’s gubernatorial, senatorial and presidential elections.

Hon Obasohan explained that the PDP New England chapter membership which is made up of a group of Nigerian professionals, businessmen and women living in the U.S, comprises the commonwealth states of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

He said the party has unanimously decided to support the PDP in this year’s elections as a result of the failed promises of the ruling party.

According to him, the party’s presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has what it takes to deliver Nigeria from “this economic albatross that the current government has thrown Nigeria into since assuming office in 2015”.

“The reality is that, in the times that we are in now, Atiku is more competent for the job.

As the former Vice President of Nigeria and a leading player in the private sector, together with Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State who managed the finances of the state with tremendous success, I see a revival of the economy and better days ahead for Nigerians,” he said.

“This election is also about the survival of the rule of law. It is also about ensuring the principle of federal character in our public institutions.

“Nigerians will be united behind PDP because they do not want to be in bondage and captivity anymore. They want freedom and the survival of Nigeria.”

The PDP chieftain also said Atiku will create the much-needed jobs which will ultimately address the challenge of brain-drain plaguing the country.

He said: “In the midst of the hopelessness arising from no jobs, our youths become easy targets for those who want to recruit them for all kinds of terrorist and criminal activities. Conversely, many have migrated to other climes in search of better life.

“Atiku and Obi will engage our youths by creating jobs that will engage them and get Nigeria working again. If these youths are employed, you will find a dramatic decline in brain-drain and some of the challenges we are facing right now with security and unemployment.”