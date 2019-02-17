A typical Akwa Ibom person is not stupid — Prince Abia

Prince Effiong Abia, a constitutional lawyer and former Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, speaks with HARRIS-OKON EMMANUEL on the chances of his party (All Progressives Congress, APC) winning the 2019 elections in the oil rich state.

What are the factors you think would determine victory for APC in the state given the fact that the state had always voted PDP?

Answer: Well, PDP is just a political platform. Almost all of us in APC were formerly in PDP. You play politics of persons and not the name you decide to call a party. When you talk about politics of interest, who are the people in the PDP? When you attend a meeting, you know that the people are there. You can decide to call yourself anything, but who are the people there?

The people who are in APC have the interest of Akwa Ibom people at heart and we will go for it. It is not a question of we used to vote PDP. The people who used to vote PDP, who used to work for the success of PDP are now in APC because of what they have seen in APC, because of what they have seen in the leadership of APC as epitomized by President Buhari. A typical Akwa Ibom person is not stupid. We know our interest. We know where the shoe pinches.

Therefore, it is not about whether we used to vote PDP. We used to vote PDP as it then was because our interest was protected there. Now our interest is no longer protected there.

Question: Knowing the power of incumbency, what chance does your party have in winning the general polls in the state?

Any returning government runs based on performance. President Buhari is running for second term because of his performance, based on the laudable projects he has initiated and completed, for instance, the railway project, the fight against insecurity, the confidence he has restored in the economy of Nigeria. You know when you drive to service station, you can buy fuel.

Juxtapose that with Akwa Ibom State, our brother, Governor Udom Emmanuel, knows how he came in. Everybody in the state knows how he became the governor. We do not need to over flog that issue. It is not how he became the governor that matters, but his cluelessness in the political administration of the state, his lacklustre attitude to education. The schools have all collapsed. Pensioners are crying.

I am a pensioner. I know what I am talking about. There is no five-star project or signature project over the past four years. Let us compare his four years with what his teacher, Senator Godswill Akpabio, did and you would see that there is a yawning gap. You have not performed and, since you do not know how to perform, we can show you the way out. That is the beauty of democracy and Akwa Ibom people have decided to avail themselves of that to vote him out.

You are one of the leading voices who joined in agitating for the governorship position to be zoned to Eket Zone. Can you say that the zone has benefited from the Emmanuel administration?

Let me define it properly. As of now, the APC governorship candidate is Obong Nsima Ekere. And by providence, I am the Coordinator of Campaign for Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District. In 2015 that you are referring to, I was the major voice in saying that the governorship should come to the district because then there was that uncertainty whether the governorship should go to Uyo. Since Oro nation, where I come from, is under Eket Senatorial District, I joined the forces agitating for the governorship to shift to the area. The philosophy behind that agitation was that what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

Akwa Ibom has three major ethnic blocs: Ibibio, Annang and Oron, and other blocs. In Nigeria, you talk about Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo and it does not mean that the Ijaw, Urhobo and other people are not there.

Nevertheless, the understanding of the forefathers was that this state should rotate based on ethnic nationalities. Somehow, that argument was truncated. We were advocating that it should come to Oron, but Oron is under Eket Senatorial District and we lost, and then we said that of Eket Senatorial District should prevail. That is how Udom Emmanuel became a beneficiary.

That is why we are disturbed because if he had performed as a governor, it therefore means that in future, when the governor comes back to Eket Senatorial District, it is possible for an Oron person to become governor, but given his abysmal performance, it means Eket Senatorial District cannot produce good leaders and they have denied us perpetually. If the district is denied, it means that Oron can never produce a governor. It would not be a loss to the Ibibio stock because they are also in Uyo and Ikot Ekpene.

A few weeks ago, we in Strategic Leadership Forum in Eket Senatorial District reiterated the fact that we play host to several dignitaries who had become top flyers, Udo Udoma, Clement Isong, Etim Inyang, E.U.Esuene, Victor Akpan and all of that. And we rose with one voice and said Udom should leave the stage and that we have found and agreed with the choice of APC come 2019, which is just here, a beloved and tested administrator, Obong Nsima Ekere, so that he can rewrite the narratives.

Question: Arguments are rife in some quarters that Ekere’s lofty policies and plans cannot be implemented in four years that he intends to govern. What is your take on this?

Answer: It is not about the number of years he intends to govern. One, Obong Nsima Ekere is not a stranger to Akwa Ibom. He had been around. He is a homeboy. He had been deputy governor. He has managed Akwa Ibom Investment Company. He has been in NDDC as Managing Director and CEO, where he oversaw development and intervention in nine states, and within two years he performed creditably well.

Since he has been around and has proved himself as an achiever in NDDC, and he has taken time to study what Udom would have done in four years which he has not done, he has come up with a 5-Pillar of Change manifesto to correct the mistakes and take the state to the next level of prosperity. He has the Midas-touch. Therefore, he would be in a hurry to do it and he would do it.