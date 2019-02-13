A-Ibom APC insists on REC, Igini’s removal over alleged bias

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—Akwa Ibom State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has insisted on the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, over alleged partisanship and other sundry offences ahead of the general polls.

State Chairman, APC, Ini Okopido, maintained that the party would not have a level playing field with him superintending the conduct of the elections in the state.

According to him, the party has copious evidence to show that REC has been romancing with the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, accusing him of handing over uncollected Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs, to the officials of the state government.

Responding to Vanguard inquiry, Igini described the allegations as baseless, saying the Commission would give all the parties equal opportunity to test their popularity at the polls.

His words: “The allegation by APC is nonsense. How do I have a meeting with the people I have never met in my life? Where was the meeting held? They should go and organise their affairs. In this election, nobody will write results at home.

“I will give all the parties a level playing ground and nobody would truncate the wishes of the people of Akwa Ibom State. Their votes must count.”