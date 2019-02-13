A-Court clears way for Zamfara APC candidates

The Court of Appeal in Sokoto has dismissed an appeal against the judgment of a Zamfara State High Court asking Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognise candidates of All Progressives Congress, APC, for various offices in Zamfara State.

The judgment effectively paves the way for APC to participate in all elections in the state starting on Saturday with the presidential and National Assembly polls.

A three-member panel of judges unanimously dismissed the appeal following its withdrawal by the appellant, Aminu Jaji.

INEC had earlier insisted it would not recognise Zamfara candidates who were produced after the stipulated time for primaries.

The electoral body also maintained its position following conflicting judgments on the matter by a High Court of Zamfara and Federal High Court on January 25.

The High Court in Zamfara had on that day ruled that APC actually conducted primaries in the state and should be allowed to present candidates for the electoral contest.