9-year-old girl drowns in Jigawa well

A nine-year-old girl identified as Hassana Aliyu of Kasarau Yamma quarters in Dutse, Jigawa, has lost her life after falling into a well.

Alhaji Ahmed Danyaro, the Director, Jigawa State Fire Directorate, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Friday that the incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Danyaro said: “Nobody can ascertain how the deceased fell into the well as we just received a distress call that she had fallen into the well in their home.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team which rescued her unconscious and later confirmed dead at hospital.”

He said that the deceased’s corpse had since been handed over to her parents for burial.

The director advised parents who have wells in their homes to raise the heights and provide covers for the wells to protect their children and wards.

According to him, the agency will continue to sensitise the public on how best to use wells at homes. (NAN)