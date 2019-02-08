80 youth groups in Jigawa sndorses Buhari for 2nd term

By Aliyu Dangida

Dutse—NO fewer 80 youth groups and other organisations in Jigawa State have endorsed the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari, reiterating their commitment to go unit by unit to inform people to cast their vote to Buhari comes February 16.

In a statement signed by Director Publicity of Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 Jigawa Youth Council, Aminu Aminu, said the administration of President Buhari has performed excellently in fulfilling its 2015 campaign promises, hence the need for another chance.

“We all knew that the APC-led government has handled the economy with utmost importance and facts indicate that Social Investment Programme, SIP,” he said.

With regards to security, especially in the restive north-east where 17 local governments were captured byBoko Haram sect, the Nigerian forces have been able to open roads and free more than 15,000 hostages, including106 Chibok schoolgirls that drew international attention while in captivity only for the administration to rescue them.”