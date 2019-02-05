5 reasons you should be part of the Catholic Lithurgical and Gospel Music Awards

The first edition of the Catholic Liturgical and Gospel Music (CLGM) awards will take place by July 5 and 6, 2019, awarding 20 selected award categories. Nominations for the awards are currently on and these are 5 reasons you should be a part of the CLGM awards from the first stage to the final rounds.

● The awards is aimed at recognising, celebrating and equipping a new generation of liturgical and gospel music ministers to lead God’s church in praise.

● To join in the efforts to develop, showcase and bring creative talents to the limelight. As you nominate and vote, you make the world see a performer who could otherwise have remained unknown.

● Your participation will encourage composition of new, edifying liturgical and gospel songs in order to increase the Catholic church’s repertoire of songs.

● To contribute to development of gospel entertainment. You know the popular saying that it’s better to light a candle than curse the darkness. Rather than bemoan the absence of gospel entertainment content, be a part of this initiative and provide excitement for the community of gospel music enthusiasts.

● To acknowledge great performers and increase collaboration between everyone involved in the production and promotion of gospel music in Nigeria. This collaboration will also set them on the international stage and reach wider audiences.

Deadline for nomination is February 28. You can also connect with the CLGM awards on Facebook and Instagram and catch up on all the updates.