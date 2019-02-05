5 nabbed over pepper-in-private-part saga in Benin

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—five suspects arrested in connection with the torturing and inserting pepper into a girl’s private part in Benin-City over an alleged missing phone were yesterday paraded by the Edo State Police Command and were later arraigned before a High Court in the state capital.

The suspects had alleged that the girl identified as Favour Ada Friday stole their iphone X Max phone which they said is worth N440, 000, but the lady denied stealing their phone.

Those paraded include Otoghile Joel, Lucky Igbinoba (aka one man Squad), Edobor Osemwengie, Kingsley Iyamu and Ekponmwen Friday.

The Acting Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu while parading the suspects and others said the video of the assault went viral on social media which prompted police investigation that led to the arrests.

Narrating her ordeal to newsmen, Ada, who says she is from Rivers State, denied stealing the phone.

She and her friends had to leave the hotel their eventual tormentors invited them to when they discovered that they were mixing substances they suspected were drugs with their drinks.

Her words: “They took me to a jujuman who said I was the one that stole the phone, but I maintained my innocence until he brought out a live snake to frighten me. It was then I said I took the phone, but I don’t know where it is. As soon as he left, the boys pounced on me, stripped me naked and started beating me.

“It was one woman that first rescued me and took me to a corner to ask whether I actually took the phone and I told her no, she then appealed that they should allow me pay for the phone, my other friends contributed money, but the boys kept on beating my friends.

“My friends were able to raise N260, 000 which they gave to our manager, who gave it to the boys and they said they will come back for the balance by Saturday.

“The most painful part of the matter was the way they stripped me naked, poured pepper on my private part and videod the scenes.”

Police later arraigned the suspects in court, where three of them were remanded in prison custody.

The three persons remanded included head of vigilance group in Ugbiyoko community, Mr. Lucky Igbinovia, popularly known as One Man squad, Joel Otoghile and Iyamu Kingsley.

They were arraigned on 14 count charges bothering on unlawful attempt to kill, kidnapping, attempted murder, unlawful administering of noxious substance into the vaginal of Ada and unlawful trial by ordeal.

Other charges included indecent assault, extortion by threat, publication of defamatory matters, false accusation, stripping of Ada naked and recording the scene on video.

Prosecuting counsel, Peter Ugwumba, urged the Presiding Judge, Justice J. Acha to remand the suspects to prison custody pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.

Ugwumba told the court that investigations showed that no phone was missing and it was conceived to extort money from the victim.

He said a native doctor yet to be arrested magically inserted two live bullets into the body of Ada saying she would die if she refused to confess.

Justice Acha remanded the suspects to prison custody and adjourned the case to March 6, 2019.

He ordered the prosecution to produce other suspects at large in court especially the magician/native doctor that identified Ada as the person who stole the phone belonging to Joel.