3,187,988 people eligible to vote in Katsina – REC

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Resident Electoral Commissioner of Katsina State, Jibril Ibrahim Zarewa, said 3,187,988 Permanent Voters Card, PVCs were distributed in the state.

Kogi gov’t not in possession of PVCs- Fanwo

Zarewa said the 3,187,988 representing 98 per cent collection were out of the 3,230,000 registered voters in the state.

The Commissioner also said that 63,939 PVCs were yet to be collected and would be taken to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN for safe keeping.

His words: “In Katsina State, there are 3,230,000 registered voters out whom 3,187,988 representing 98 pcollected the Permanent Voters Card, PVC. The balance yet to be collected is 63,939 representing two per cent. We have housed it and kept it till after the elections.”