3 men defraud bank cashier of N16m

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—THREE suspected ritualists, who allegedly duped a banker of N16 million were, yesterday, paraded by Oyo State Police Command in Ibadan.

EFCC returns diverted global fund mosquito nets to beneficiaries

The suspects Lawal Wale (34), Saheed Nojeem (34), and Sodiq Mubarak (30) were arrested by detectives following a report that some hard currencies were missing from the vault of the new generation bank in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

According to the new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, who paraded the suspects along with others, an intensive investigation led the team to a bureau de change operator in Ibadan from where the banker obtained $20,000.

He said: “The syndicate was smashed by our team of detectives. They defrauded Oyewole Olabisi, a cashier working with a new generation bank in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

“The syndicate hypnotised him and defrauded him of a huge sum both in local and foreign currencies to the tune of N16 million.

“They promised to double the money for him. He obtained US20,000 from Treasure Harmony Bureau de Change in Ibadan through his wife.

“He secretly stole some hard currencies from the vault of the bank where he works. When report was made to us, our men got the three suspects arrested.”