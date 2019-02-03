3 killed as military, Police, vigilante repel Boko Haram in Adamawa

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—Three persons were reportedly killed and many injured as Boko Haram, Monday night, attacked Shuwa, the headquarters of Madagali Local Government of Adamawa State.

Former chairman of the council, Yusuf Muhammad, confirmed that one person was killed, but residents said two more were killed, even as many sustained injuries.

Muhammad said the terrorists burnt many houses, carted away drugs in medicine stores and food stuffs belonging to fleeing residents.

He added that soldiers from Gulak and Michika engaged the insurgents in a battle that lasted for two hours

Muhammad however denied reports that Michika and Gulak towns were taken over, saying the attack was limited to Shuwa and was repelled by the military.

Confirming the attack, the Commander of 28 Task Force Battalion in Mubi, Lt Colonel Haruna Isaq, said the insurgents had launched an attack on Shuwa but were successfully repelled.

Residents, who fled to the bush for safety, were returning to their homes after news broke that the assailants were chased away.

Confirming the attack, Adamawa State Police Command said some communities in Michika Local Government were also attacked by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Othman Abubakar, disclosed that the joint efforts of the military, Mobile Police and local vigilante forced the dreaded terrorists out of the areas.

Abubakar urged residents of the area to be calm as security personnel are fortified to safeguard their lives and properties.