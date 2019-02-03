3 APC supporters killed in auto crash during campaign in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

Tragedy struck, yesterday, at Festac Town, after three All Progressives Congress, APC, supporters lost their lives in an auto crash during the campaign tour of Senator Solomon Adeola, (APC Lagos West) Amuwo Odofin council and Oriade Local Council Development Area, in Lagos.

4 policemen, 3 LASTMA officials arrested for extorting N75,000 from motorist

The incident which occurred at about 12.20p.m. between Apple Junction and Festac Link Bridge, involved a Toyota Thundra pick-up with number plates FST 01LG.

Shetima Bulus, Irikefe Evwibovwe and Alex died on the spot, while Chinelo Ofegbu, Wasiu Sadiq and Adebayo Adeleke, Fatope Saheed, Adio Kazeem and Jamiu Ogundairo sustained injuries.

Policemen from Festac Division, according to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, arrived the scene and deposited the corpses at the Isolo General Hospital.

It was gathered the vehicle was on high speed and attempted to join Adeola’s convoy, when it somersaulted.

The incident disrupted the programme of the day, as Senator Adeola quickly rounded up the day’s campaign after observing a minute silence in honour of the departed at the venue of a stakeholder meeting in the area.

Adeola, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, said: “It is quite an unfortunate accident. I sympathise with those injured and in hospital. I pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of these supporters of APC.”