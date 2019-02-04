27,474 apply for PTDF 2019/2020 local, overseas scholarship

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF, has provided update on its scholarship programmes, stating that 27,474 candidates applied for the various schemes for the 2019/2020 academic year.

In a statement by the Head of its Press and External Relations Unit, Mr. Kalu Otisi, these include application for the Overseas Post-graduate Scholarship Scheme under PTDF Strategic Partnership with universities in the UK, Germany and France, and applications for the Undergraduate, Master’s and PhD Scholarship awards in Nigerian federal universities under PTDF Local Scholarship Scheme.

Otisi noted that the application window for the Overseas Scholarship Scheme closed on December 31st, 2018 while that of the Local Scholarship, LSS expired on the 16th of November 2018, adding that the application period for both schemes lasted six weeks respectively.

He said: “A breakdown of the applications indicate that 15,822 applied for the Overseas Scholarship Scheme in the MSc category, while 3,501 applications were received for the PhD scholarship award. Of the 8,151 that applied for the PTDF Local Scholarship Scheme, 3,740 were for the Undergraduate award, 3,393 for MSc and 1,017 for PhD.

“The next stage of the processing is the screening of candidates for interview shortlist. This will be based on the following criteria; class of degree, O-level grades, and strength of personal statement.

“Only those who meet the minimum requirements for each category of the programme and those who possess the best credentials based on the strength and quality of their qualifications and relevance of their proposed study to the Fund’s mandate and the oil and gas industry will be invited for interviews at a date to be announced by the Fund.”

Otisi advised applicants to look out for notifications from PTDF for further information in respect of their applications.