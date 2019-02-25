25 female candidates to contest Adamawa Assembly elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that a total of 25 female candidates are contesting elections into Adamawa State House of Assembly in March.

Mr Kasim Gaidam, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa disclosed this to newsmen in Yola on Friday.

He said Yola North Local Government Area had the highest number of candidates with a total number of 20.

He said Jada/Mbulo and Vere State Constituencies in Jada and Fufore Local Government Areas had the lowest number of six candidates each.

Gaidam said that out of 284 candidates contesting for seats, 25 of them are women.

“The 2019 final lists of governorship and state assembly candidates show that 25 female candidates are contesting for membership of state assembly.

“Also five females are in the race for governorship election and one female is a running mate,” Gaidam said.

He listed the female governorship candidates to include Balkisu Chindo and Rukayya Shelleng.

Others, according to him are Elizabeth Isah, Nama Bulama and Lami Musa.

He said Hadiza Mohammed was the only female deputy governorship candidate on the platform of Democratic Alliance (DA).

Reports have it that Adamawa has 21 local government areas with a total of 25 constituencies.

Meanwhile, Gaidam also confirmed the arrival of some sensitive election materials to the state.

He expressed optimism with the level of turnout of registered voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).