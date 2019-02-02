2023 Presidency no doubt is Igbo turn– Buhari support group

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- ONE of the President Muhammadu Buhari support group in the South east, the Zikist-Buharist-Movement, ZBM, has stated that there is contradiction the 2023 Nigeria Presidency is the turn of Ndigbo.

Secretary of the group, Mr. Godwin Onwusi in a statement in Enugu on Saturday said that equity, natural justice and good conscience is to Igbo advantage and that President Buhari was aware of that.

Onwusi however noted that the caveat is that Ndigbo should embrace the reelection of Buhari to accelerate the concession bid.

Onwusi said “2023 is the turn of Ndigbo to produce Nigeria president of Igbo extraction. Equity, natural justice and good conscience is on our side but all we need is Zik’s tradition to construct a broad based coalition with the majority in the North, majority in the West and majority in the South South by voting for Buhari in 2019 presidential election.

“For us the coalition begins today, as we need the support of Buhari’s vote-bank of 10-12 million voters in 2023.”

“Ndigbo resident in all the 36 states and Abuja are hereby reminded of the historic duty to return Ndigbo to the mainstream, benefit from Buhari’s infrastructural development program in the search to end the vexatious marginalisation, for true nationhood begins in earnest, by explaining to your kinsmen, the great need to vote President Buhari on February 16, 2019.

“Buhari’s victory is the surest and quickest route to Nigeria president of Igbo extraction. Therefore, we sincerely want Ndigbo to be part of Buhari’s imminent victory and its attendant critical infrastructure.”