2019 WORLD School Games: Children Int’l School Lekki finishes 2nd

The World Primary School Games held from Thursday 31st January to Saturday 2nd February 2019 in the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Nigeria was well represented at the games which were eventually won by a Nigerian school, Saint Saviours, Victoria Island Lagos. Another school from Nigeria, Children International School, Lekki came second overall in the highly contested events.

Pupils of Children International School Lekki made a triumphal return to the country Monday, February 4th as they were welcomed by relatives, parents and teachers after their Emirates flight touched down at the Murtala International Airport, Lagos aat about 4 pm.

Chief coach of the school who led the kids to the Games, Olugbenga Payne said it was a fantastic experience. “It actually went well,” he started, “and finishing second out of 20 schools from around the world that took part in the games showed that Nigeria is full of abundant natural talents that need to be exposed and encouraged.”

A breakdown of the events they took part in showed that Children International School placed second in Athletics, third in swimming and won the football event. “That performance won us the overall second place and it is the second time we are winning second place at the Games. Last year we placed second too,” he said.

Payne said the pupils’ performance had a lot to do with the cooperation of their parents and the school authority who made the kids available, despite the tight training regime. “I must give special kudos to the parents who showed a lot of commitment and were bringing their wards very early in the morning and were always there with them for the evening training sessions. They were wonderful.” Payne said.

Some of the kids who spoke with Saturday Vanguard Sports said the secret behind their performance was the training they received and self discipline. On the whole, they said the experience was worth the while.