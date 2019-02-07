2019: Women, others pledge support for Osinowo

By Ebun Sessou

Some residents of Kosofe Local Government Area have pledged their support for the All Progressives Congress, Lagos East Senatorial District candidate, Mr Bayo Osinowo in the forthcoming general elections.

The residents, including women, youths and community leaders in the area told WO that the leadership role of Osinowo in the Lagos State House of Assembly has been formidable in the last 16 years.

They disclosed this during a town hall meeting organised by some stakeholders in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos, to extol his virtue as well as those of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party that have been able to move the country forward since the party took over power at the federal level. While responding, Mr. Bayo Osinowo commended the women for their unflinching support and promised that he will ensure that women are well represented at all levels.

According to him, the contributions of women during and after election cannot be overemphasised and they have continued to support politicians without sentiment. Osinowo also applauded the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his contributions as well as other party leaders in the South-West region for the progress they have recorded since late Moshood Abiola.

Canvassing for their votes, he said: “We appeal to all CDAs, CDCs, students, youths, market men and women to keep supporting the progressives. Without you, we are nothing and cannot achieve anything. Please open your eyes when casting your votes and when votes are being counted.

”My interest is to help humanity more at the senate and I want to assure everyone of the dividends of democracy. I will not disappoint your trust in me,” he said. He, however, urged the people to vote rightly in order to reduce the number of void votes during elections, even as he explained that the use of town hall campaign strategy was to get closer to the people and to know their needs.

In his remarks, representative of Kosofe Constituency II in Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Tunde Braimoh, said that the APC had done a lot for Lagosians, be they indigenes or not, boasting that more dividends of democracy was still in the pipeline. Also in his remark, the Chairman, Tactical Committee of Mr. Bayo Osinowo Campaign Organisation, Mr Sanai Agunbiade, said that his principal had helped a lot of people at the state level, adding that his aspiration for Senate would bring more fortune to the people.

Agunbiade, who is also the Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Ikorodu Constituency I in Lagos East, therefore, urged the people to engage in representative government.