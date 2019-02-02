2019: Why Buhari, APC govt must continue by Dolapo Osinbajo

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN – WIFE of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo has explained the reason President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s administration must continue, just as she said that the only avenue for the country to develop further lies with the ruling All Progressives Congress APC (APC) government.



She, however, tasked women in Oyo State to speak in voice for the re-election of the duo in the February 16 general election.

Mrs. Osinbajo who was hosted by wife of the state governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, while speaking at the Town Hall Meeting held at Kola Daisi Civic Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Friday, remarked that it became imperative for women who care for the future of their children to vote for a government that puts the future of the younger generation into priority, which the administration of President Buhari places premium on.

She noted that: “What we are doing today is because of our children and every work a parent does if for the future of his or her children.”

“Every money earned is for the children. We have to monitor those that will take care of our children.”

“What we here to discuss is who will direct our children, which is why our vote is very important and what we saw today has explained the government of President Buhari as one that thinks and plans for the humanity,” adding that whoever that is selfish could not think of another person’s welfare.

The wife of the Vice President who spoke in parables in Yoruba Language, described the President as not only a kind man, but someone who served as a voice to the children that are voiceless.

“What President Buhari’s government is doing is also helping the traders across the country. The farmers have benefitted the gesture as well. This are the reasons I said Buhari’s time is beneficial. Apart from that, unemployed graduates are gainfully employed.”

While reeling out the achievements of the President, Mrs. Osinbajo reminded parents, especially mothers on the need to caution their children not to be used as instruments of violence by politicians.

Adding that: “It is time mothers that are here to admonish our children not to be used as instruments of violence by politicians.”

“Politicians can fight with each other and at the same time become friends. If you take side and get yourself killed, you will have yourself to be blamed for the loss,” reminding them to remember the sons of whom the are.

Earlier in her address, wife of the state governor, Mrs. Florence Abiola Ajimobi, lauded the Buhari and Ajimob’s administrations for their unprecedented achievements.

She said that the meeting was timely and important, noting that it would enlighten them on the present administration’s policies and achievements.

“The Buhari administration deserves our support and cooperation for another term, having done so well in their first term. Is it the 500,000 N-Power beneficiaries or school feeding.

“The Ajimobi-led administration apart from transforming the state into a modern one has empowered no fewer than 130,000 women in the state,” she said.

In a remark, representative of the Bank of Industry(BoI), Mrs. Abimbola Soyode, said trader money was not for vote buying as being insinuated by the opposition political parties.

She said that the money was accessed by petty traders irrespective of ethnicity, religion, age or political affiliation.



“TraderMoni is not vote buying as insinuated by some people. We started with Market Money and after two years, we commenced TraderMoni for petty traders to benefit,” she said.