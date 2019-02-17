2019: We will not be provoked —Ibori, Okowa

By Perez Brisibe

FORMER Governor James Ibori of Delta State and the incumbent governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who is seeking re-election in the March 2 elections, have affirmed that the electorate in the state will not be provoked or intimidated during the polls.

They both made their positions known at Ughelli while addressing members of the Delta Central Equity Group who endorsed the candidature of Okowa as their governorship candidate.

Ibori said: “Some people would say Ibori is not doing enough but I am not afraid of anybody. Time has passed when those who don’t know dictate to those who know, but when people who know dictate to those who know, l am not afraid of saying it.

“We will not be provoked, induced and intimidated but we will vote peacefully and use our PVCs to speak and, as you rightly said, the next governor is Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.”

Warning against being cheated out during the polls, Okowa, in his remarks, said: “We would not allow anybody to come and cheat us or scatter our votes because we need peace.

“You have not made a wrong choice in me because, with Ibori on my side, victory is sure.”

Speaking earlier, convener of the group, Morrison Idiovwa, stated that the group, made of different youth bodies across party lines, had agreed that Okowa be re-elected.