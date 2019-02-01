2019: Put Nigeria first, group urges voters

As the final countdown to the February 16, 2019 Presidential Election begins, Nigerians have been enjoined to ensure the enthronement of a new era that will usher in a better Nigeria by voting massively for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In a press statement issued in Lagos, an election support group, Patriots United For Atiku (PUFA), urged Nigerians to vote out the Buhari government, which it said, represents fascism, dictatorship, clannishness and incompetence.

PUFA in the statement signed by its National Organising Secretary Comrade Olabisi Ekundayo stated that the high expectations that greeted the emergence of the Buhari administration in 2015 has been dashed and that the regime has almost atrophied Nigerians.

PUFA also admonished Nigerians to eschew base sentiments and put the country first by voting for Atiku, who was described, as a true democrat and an unblemished patriot.

Reeling out what it termed “a litany of failures” PUFA noted that President Buhari set the ball of incompetence rolling when it took him more than six months to assemble a cabinet. It cited the increase in petroleum product despite an earlier pledge not to do so by Buhari as the height of hypocrisy.

PUFA claimed that they pervading high exchange rate of the naira to the dollar affirms the incompetence of President Buhari who had earlier promised outlandish naira-dollar parity.

It regretted that the Buhari administration is on the path of enslaving Nigeria as it has in less than four years borrowed more than what the PDP administration borrowed in 16 years.

On the anti-graft war of the Buhari administration, PUFA dismissed it as selective, geared at cowing Nigerians who are not impressed by government’s duplicity nor swayed by orchestrated propaganda. It termed the Trader-moni introduced by the government as “a vote-buying tactic that is taking bribery and corruption to a new height”. “Any wonder”, it regretted, and “that the latest report of Transparency International still ranked Nigeria as one of the most corrupt nations”.