2019 polls: Shiites endorse Buhari, Masari

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – A group, Shi’ite Youths Political Forum, on Wednesday, endorsed the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Bello Masari for second term.

The Shi’ite Youths Political Forum in Katsina State declared their support for the duo when they paid a courtesy visit on the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa.

The leader of the forum, Katsina State Chapter, Malam Aminu Ibrahim Bara’a, said they have decided to rally their support round Buhari and Masari because of various achievements so far recorded by their administrations.

Mallam Bara’a added that every patriotic Nigerian must agree that the Buhari’s Administration has laid a solid foundation for the progress of the country which needs continuity.

Responding, the SGS, Mustapha Inuwa, said the APC led administration operates an open door policy and that which is all inclusive saying the administration is ever ready to take pieces of advice irrespective of religion.

The Secretary to the State Government, however, boasted that the APC administration has impacted positively on the lives of the populace with it people-oriented projects hence the need for their re-election.