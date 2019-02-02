2019 POLLS: Davido charges Nigerians to defend their vote

By Rotimi Agbana

Pop music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, may have more of music flowing in his veins but in recent times the 26-year-old singer and label executive is beginning to develop interest in the political affairs of the nation.

This recently played out when the hardworking musician charged Nigerians to take up the responsibility of creating a better future for themselves, their children and the unborn generation by making sure they come out to vote during the forthcoming February 2019 general elections.

SHI sets new record on Nigerian Content, trains female welders

According to the Dami Duro crooner, the future of Nigeria lies in the hands of the electorate, charging that if they fail to exercise their franchise by defending their votes wisely, they would be creating bigger problems for themselves.

“After the greatest night of my life, I am more inspired than ever to keep changing the narrative about Nigeria and Nigerians. This starts at home. On February 16th we can decide the future of our country. This is why I am supporting the ‘Defend your vote’ initiative. God will not come down from heaven to save Nigeria, we must do it ourselves. Every 4-years we have the opportunity to do that, and we must take it. A “nothing will change” mentality is the reason we are where we are. If you can vote and you don’t, you are part of the problem. We must go to the polls and let our voices be heard”, he said.

Onnoghen: Our democracy in danger

He added that posterity will not forgive whoever fails to vote during the coming elections.

“Democracy is a government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives. Generations before us fought to leave us the legacy called democracy. Posterity will judge us by how much we do today to defend this democracy of ours. Defend your vote”, he stated.