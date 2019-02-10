2019 polls: Archbishop Kaigama charges police on fairness

Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, Archbishop of Jos Catholic Archdiocese has charged the Police to be unbiased and fair in the discharge of their duties during the coming general elections.

Kaigama gave the charge on Sunday during his pastoral visit to St Athanasius Catholic Church, Police Staff College Jos.

“Let all those who will be involved in the elections do the right thing.

“Let them not do anything that will cause violence and crises,” he charged.

The cleric said that his visit was to encourage the congregation and indeed the Church to keep faith with God the maker of heaven and earth while urging the faithful not to lose focus but to keep going till they meet their creator.

Kaigama also admonished Christians at large and other Nigerians to unite and love one another.

“When you are united there will be peace and when there is peace there will be progress,” he said.

The archbishop also offered prayers for a peaceful election.

Also, Rev Fr (DSP) Richard Edet, Chaplain of the Church thanked the archbishop for the visit which he said had uplifted the Church spiritually.

Edet said that the journey that started many years ago had reached a new beginning with the visit of the archbishop.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the archbishop administered the sacrament of confirmation on 97 parishioners during the visit.

The sacrament according to the archbishop was to strengthen them and also to invoke the Holy Spirit to richly dwell in them.