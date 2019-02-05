2019 polls: Agbekoya denies endorsing Atiku abubakar

…Says Afenifere can’t speak for S’West

By Dapo Akinrefon

IBADAN—FOLLOWING Afenifere’s endorsement of Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Agbekoya Farmers Society, yesterday, distanced itself from the endorsement saying that Afenifere cannot speak on behalf of the South West.

President General of Agbekoya, Aare Okikiola Aremu Kamorudeen spoke to Vanguard after its national executive council meeting held in Lagos.

The meeting also had in attendance its National Secretary, Otunba Adegbenro Ogunlana and other representatives of the society from Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti, Kwara, Kogi and Lagos states.

Kamorudeen said: “It was generally and anonymously agreed upon that Afenifere is no longer representing the interest of the Yoruba. Since the demise of Chief Abraham Adesanya, the so called Yoruba leaders have lost their way and no more relevant politically because of their personal interest. ”Their faith was tested and they failed woefully during the 2015 general election, when Agbekoya supported and stood by this present government and they won with support from our farmers.

“But presently we’re yet to decide on whom to support. Very soon we will make our stand known to the public.

“Agbekoya will surely support any political party that has a good interest in agricultural development. “Agbekoya warns any group or individuals who may want to sell Yoruba to desist from the act, if not we will deal with them according to our custom.”