2019 poll’ll show Igbo’s seriousness in presidency, says APC chieftain

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – THE South East youth coordinator of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Innocent Ojike has urged voters in the zone to vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, arguing that their level of delivery would determine whether the Igbo nation is fully prepared to produce Nigerian president in 2023.

Speaking in an interview in Awka, Ojike said Igbo made a costly mistake in 2015 by failing to objectively analyze the situation on ground, which, he argued, led to the area emerging as an opposition group.

According to him, such a thing would not be allowed to repeat itself in 2019 general elections because Igbo were supposed to be major players and not spectators in Nigeria politics.

He also urged Igbo to learn to collaborate with other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria if they hope to achieve their aim of producing Nigerian president.

He, however, agreed that the Igbo nation had not been properly treated, adding that the South East geopolitical zone needed to have two additional states to bring it at par with other zones in the interest of equity and fair play.

He appealed to Nigerian youths to shun acts capable of truncating the 2019 general elections no matter the level of provocation.

“You must avoid violence and refuse to be used as tools in the hand of desperate politicians,” Ojike advised.