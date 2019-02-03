2019: Onuesoke group woos Urhobo for Atiku

A group under the aegis of Urhobo Nation-4-Atiku says the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has all it takes to boost the nation’s economy, provide food, combat insecurity and solve many of the challenges facing the country.

The group, led by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, spoke when Atiku campaign train stormed Asaba, Delta State capital, in continuation of its national campaign.

He urged Nigerians to cast their votes for Atiku, saying that the PDP candidate has experience and capacity to tackle the country’s problems.

Onuesoke and his group members, clad in customized wrappers and T-shirts, danced at Nnebisi road, which leads to the Stephen Keshi Stadium, venue of the rally, even as men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, the police and other security agents were seen trying to control vehicular movement.

As they headed to the stadium, they distributed handbills with the inscriptions, ‘Vote Atiku/Obi to Restore Nigeria’s Glory’, ‘Atiku is the Moses we have been waiting for’ and ‘Vote For Restructuring Of Nigeria, Vote For Atiku’, among others, to onlookers.