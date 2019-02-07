2019: Obasa calls women to caution their wards against election thuggery, violence

By Ebun Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and Chairman and Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, has called on Nigerian women particularly in his constituency to caution their wards and youths against election thuggery and violence during the general elections.

Obasa also called on the youths in the area to stay away from violence and acts and utterances that can cause breach of peace, even as the 2019 general elections draw near. He disclosed this recently during the flag off of the campaign organised by the Agege Federal Constituency chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Accordiung to him: “I want to advise Nigerian women and their wards particularly the youths, to stay away from violence. We should do away from any act and utterances that can lead to violence and cause any breach of peace.

“There is no gain in thuggery and violence. The country can only flourish and develop in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. When there is peace and tranquility, the country will grow. The development and growth of this country is a collective effort between the government and the governed. Without peace, we can’t develop, neither can we grow,” he said.

The campaign flag off was attended by prominent leaders in Agege including the representative of the federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Taofeek Abiodun Adaranijo; member, state House of Assembly for Agege Constituency 2, Mr. Oluyinka Ogundimu; the state Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure and APC candidate for House of Representatives in Agege, Dr. Samuel Babatunde Adejare; the Chairman of Agege Local Government, Mr. Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi; his Orile Agege LCDA counterpart, Mr. Johnson Sunday Babatunde among others.

Highlights of the flag-off was solidarity trek in some areas including, Mulero, Adealu, Dopemu, Mangoro, Okekoto, Alfa Nla, Capitol, Isale Oja and Papa Uku.