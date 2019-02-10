2019: No vacancy in Asaba Government House – Gbagi, Urhobo group 

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME and FESTUS AHON, WARRI

A FORMER Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi, has joined the call by the Urhobo People Integrity Organisation, UPIO, led by Dr Ebenezer Okorodudu, for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, saying he is firmly in support of power rotation in Delta State.

Speaking in Warri at a lecture titled, Okowa and the Urhobo Nation, Power Rotation, organized by UPIO, Gbagi enjoined the Urhobo to turn out en masse to cast their votes for the governor at the polls on March 2, describing him (Okowa) as a man of integrity.

A communique released at the end of the lecture also harped on the value of power rotation, adding that Okowa, as governor, has taken the state to greater heights in his first term.

President of the body, Okorodudu, in his welcome address, said bloc vote from Urhobo for the Okowa will enable the ethnic nationality enjoy the gains of power rotation in 2023.

“The Urhobo People Integrity Organisation wishes to drive home the point that the Urhobo people should cast their votes for Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to guaranty the governorship rotational process. We feel that in the spirit of equity, justice and fair play and for the purpose of political calculative correctness, Dr Okowa, from Delta North, should be allowed to complete his eight years tenure so that the political ball can roll smoothly to Delta Central in 2023”, he said.

The guest lecturer, Dr Charles Eghweree, cautioned against upturning the political order of power rotation in a pluralistic state as Delta.

“The choice we make would either make or mar our political future; that we live in a plural society is never our making”, he said.

“It is, therefore, in our (Urhobo) own interest to support power rotation in Delta to retain the prevalent peaceful political atmosphere “.