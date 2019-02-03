2019: My pan- Nigerian endorsement, a challenge- Atiku

By Dirisu Yakubu

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said his endorsement by five geo-political cum socio-cultural groups on Sunday has challenged him to more for the advancement of the Nigerian state.

Atiku in a statement issued a few hours after the endorsement said with his endorsement, there is hope in the horizon for Nigeria and her citizens.

“I am moved to tears that in the midst of deep divisions and deliberate use of instrumentalities of state to set our people against themselves in the last three and a half years, responsible and respected leaders across Nigeria have agreed to come together for the purpose of endorsing my candidature for the February 16th, 2019 Presidential elections.

“The endorsement by the leading lights of our nationalities – Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Northern Elders Forum, Pan-Niger Delta Forum and Middle Belt Forum is a loud statement that there is hope for our country as we go to the polls in a few days.

“Today we put aside all our prejudices to elect a President with religion and ethnicity playing no role in our elections,” he wrote.

While thanking the groups for the confidence repose in him, Atiku promised to provide an exemplary leadership if elected into power.

“I profusely thank our leaders across the country that has created this wonderful moment for us to come to the table of brotherhood. Once again, and in the words of our old National Anthem, we can proudly sing: Though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand.

“This has buoyed me to lead a pan-Nigerian team that will give practical interpretation to what has been done by the time I take leadership of our country, by the grace of Allah, on May 29, 2019.

“Many countries of the world have been led into disintegration by strongmen (one in each country) and we have seen how individuals who understand the management of diversities have rallied their people for unity.

“I will run a properly federated Nigeria through constitutional reforms to bring out the best from all sections of Nigeria to make Nigeria work again like in the past when the Saudi Royal family came to Nigeria to access Medicare.

“We will promote an inclusive Nigeria based on productivity that every section of Nigeria will bring out the best under their soil, and in their brain to make Nigeria assume its position in Africa and the global community. It would be one hundred per cent for every section of Nigeria as I would not understand any arithmetic outside that.

“I enjoin our people across Nigeria to come out en-mass to vote on February 16 to pull our country from the brink and propel it to greater heights so we can live a better life. Take my words as a covenant with Nigeria ” he added.