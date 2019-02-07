2019: Mainstream Delta APC to inaugurate 4,000 canvassers for Buhari

By Festus Ahon

MAINSTREAM of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, would inaugurate 4,000 canvassers on Saturday, February 9th in Asaba for the 270 wards in the state as part of an effort towards securing another four years term for President Mohammadu Buhari.

The leader of the mainstream Delta APC, Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor in a statement, said: “I write to thank you and to congratulate you for your steadfastness in the face of the challenges, Delta APC has faced since the contentious party Congresses and Primaries. As you are aware, to resolve the issues that arose therefrom, there are ongoing court cases.

“Also, I can report that we are at a point of breakthrough in the reconciliation talks that have been ongoing, and God’s willing, a unity agreement may be signed before the fast-approaching elections!

“However, while we are still at this stage, one area where Delta APC have unity of purpose is that Delta must contribute to getting President Buhari to get four more years in office. To this end, I have been working assiduously with our party structure ably led by Chief Cyril Ogodo to ensure that we, the Mainstream of the party in Delta State contribute our own quota to getting votes out towards giving our dear President another four years in office.

“I’m, therefore, happy to announce to you that working with our party structure, we are organising a conference for the inaugural and commissioning of 4000 canvassers for a door to door campaign program in Delta State for the re-election of President Mohammadu Buhari. This Conference is slated for Saturday, February 9th, commencing 8 am at Grand Hotel, Asaba.

“The aim is to train a 4000 strong force of Canvassers and equip them with materials (Buhari Flyers, posters etc) to proceed on a door to door campaign in the 270 wards of Delta State. Each Canvasser shall be charged to bring in a minimum of 100 votes.

“The 4000 Canvassers are therefore expected to get out a minimum of 400,000 votes for our President. This will be in addition to the expected efforts of our other party members and leaders.

“The Canvassers shall commence work on February 10th and shall canvass intensely for six days. The Canvassers shall be supported by 10 Buhari branded campaign vehicles mounted with loud blaring speakers also distributing Flyers and Posters.

“The vehicles shall operate one each, in the 10 Federal Constituencies in the State. These vehicles have been contributed to the campaign programme and shall also be launched at the Conference.

“I write to commend all Mainstream party members and leaders to aggressively support this effort by gracing the Conference and helping to monitor and supervising the Canvassers in order for us to achieve our target number of votes for our President. The work of the Canvassers and leaders shall continue on election day February 16th in the form of monitoring and protection of the votes of Deltans for Mr President.

“Chief Cyril Ogodo is already reaching out right now to party structure and leaders as we seek to recruit the 4000 Canvassers from among our members across the state”.