2019: INEC dismisses PDP’s rigging allegation

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in its reaction, challenged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to come up with the evidence that the umpire was indeed planning to rig the 2019 polls.

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi said the umpire would not allow itself to be distracted ahead of the polls.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission has been conducting general elections since the past 20 years. During this time, especially since 2010 and particularly from 2015, the Commission has introduced many innovations to improve the electoral system. One of such innovations is to ensure that no member of any political party is engaged to participate in the conduct of elections.

“I therefore call on any political party or individuals with information on how the commission plans to or has engaged members of any political party as ad-hoc staff for the upcoming general elections to make such information public and mention specific names. It is not enough to make wild allegations. It is incumbent on those who make such allegations to also provide the proof.

“With less than 2 weeks to the general elections, INEC cannot afford to be distracted by baseless allegations. The commission is not a political party and will not allow itself to be dragged into unnecessary controversies at a time like this. INEC assures Nigerians that its overall commitment is to conduct free, fair and credible 2019 general elections, for which it needs the support of all,” he said.