2019: I am on a rescue mission, Mariere

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, House of Representatives candidate for Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu federal constituency, Mr Samuel Mariere has promised to ensure that the Urhobos have a voice in the National Assembly, when elected.

The lawmaker who said Urhobo nation was under siege, spoke at Evwreni, Ughelli North local Government Area of the state, while rounding off his campaign rally across the federal constituency.

Mariere, a two term member of the Delta State House of Assembly representing Ughelli North Constituency I, said he was on a rescue mission, promising to provide quality representation to the people.

He said that Ughelli North, South and Udu were the heart land of Urhobo people, adding that out of the 24 kingdoms that make the Urhobo nation, 14 kingdoms are from this federal constituency.

Mariere explained that the constituency has not been well represented for a long time, hence the need for a voice with a legal background in the National Assembly, even as he pointed out that the constituency is the largest and highest oil producing area in the state.

The PDP House of Reps candidate said that the constituency must rightful be placed in the politics of Nigeria, not just Delta State, maintaining that the constituency has a voting strength of about 450,00 registered voters.

According to Mariere , the constituency has been very unfortunate as the people that had represented them do not know what to do or don’t have the capacity to represent them either or rather don’t understand the meaning of representation.

As the member Representing Ughelli North I, in the state legislature, Mariere said there was no community in the constituency he did not locate a project, adding that it was the same things he wants to translate at the federal level.

He promised to he represent the constituency effectively and urged the people to massively cast their votes for him and other PDP candidates in the Saturday’s election.