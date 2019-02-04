2019: Fear of defeat driving opposition to discredit polls-FG

…says opposition sending 10-man team to blackmail Buhari in Brussels, London, Washington

…likens CUPP to Association for better Nigeria under Abacha

Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

With just 12 days to the 2019 election, the federal government on Monday raised another alarm that the opposition had already seen that it would lose the election and was therefore working tirelessly to discredit the polls.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who raised the alarm, at a news conference in Abuja, said that the opposition had also raised a 10-man team to go to Brussels, London and Washington to lie against the Buhari government of planning to rig the election in his favour.

But questioned by journalists on the source of the information, Mohammed said the antics of the opposition was uncovered through credible intelligence, which formed the basis of the first alarm the government raised at a previous press conference on January 24, this year.

The minister accused the opposition was resorting to desperate measures to scuttle the election, having seen the handwriting on the walls that it would be impossible for it to win the forthcoming elections, which the government is determined to make free, fair and credible.

Mohammed said: ‘’The desperate opposition is doing everything possible, including instigating widespread violence as well as relentless attacks on key institutions, to discredit the forthcoming election. They know they will lose the election, but they want victory by subterfuge.

“To further their plan, the opposition is dispatching a 10-member delegation to some Western capitals, including London, Brussels and Washington, DC, to sell the idea that the Buhari Administration has perfected the plan to rig the election. They have no empirical basis for the idea they are pushing, beyond relying on exploiting the nation’s ‘fault lines’ of religion, ethnicity and regionalism.

“The opposition is approaching the election with an incredible level of desperation. In this regard, they have activated their own version of the infamous Association for Better Nigeria (ABN), under the guise of CUPP, to engage in unrestrained rabble-rousing and frivolous court cases. Of course, the activities of CUPP in recent times are there for all to see, even though the coalition seems to be a very poor imitation of the original ABN.

“Today, still based on credible intelligence, we can reveal that the opposition is moving a step further. They are working hard to discredit the forthcoming election before, during and after the polls. Specifically, they are sending a delegation to some Western capitals, including London, Brussels and Washington, DC, to push the concocted line that the Buhari Administration has perfected the plan to rig the polls. They are therefore pushing for a rejection of the results if the President wins re-election. They are also predicting carnage in the event of the President’s victory.

“Already, they have started flying the rigging kite domestically. They have been engaging in incendiary rhetoric and in making outlandish claims using several fronts, including the nebulous Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) which, by the way, is nothing more than a reincarnated Association for Better Nigeria (ABN). Of course you all know the role that the ABN played in the failed 1993 Political transition process.

“They have targeted, for attack, the two key institutions that are most critical to the success of the election: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Police.

They have used every malleable and malicious personality to make wild allegations against INEC. Their strategy is simple: Discredit the election even before it is held, and continue during and after the polls with a view to convincing the West – which they believe they have won to their side using lobbyist-propelled propaganda – that the election is not credible.

“Some may ask: Why would the opposition go to this length? The answer is simple: They know, and are convinced, that they cannot win free, fair, credible and peaceful polls.

The handwriting is on the wall for all discerning people to see. While President Buhari has received warm and genuine reception and adulation from huge crowds everywhere he has gone to campaign, their candidate has been exposed to apathetic and thinning crowds! Their numbers just don’t add up!

“On our part, we as an Administration are undaunted by their antics, even though we believe it is necessary to expose their evil plans – as we have been doing – to the world. President Muhammadu

Buhari has repeatedly stated his commitment to ensuring a free, fair and violence-free election. He has no doubt – based on testimonies of change from Nigerians – that the achievements of his Administration,

in the three cardinal areas of fighting corruption, revamping the economy and fighting insecurity, will speak for him at the polls. He did not rig his way into office and has no need to rig now that he is in office.

“The Buhari Administration is committed to free, fair, credible and peaceful polls. We are glad that local and international observers are already fully mobilised to monitor the election.

“We call on all Nigerians to be vigilant as we begin the final countdown to the election. Eternal vigilance, as the saying goes, is the price of liberty. We must not allow desperate politicians to crash

our democracy on the altar of their personal – and sometimes inordinate ambition!,” Mohammed admonished.