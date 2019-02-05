2019: Ezekwem reassures Ihedioha will not disappoint Imo people

…As Ezekwem Mbaise reaffirms Ihedioha’s endorsement as sole candidate

The Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Imo State, Chief Bar. Charles Babatunde Ezekwem, has reassured the people of Imo State that the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, will not disappoint them.

This is as Ezuruezu Mbaise, the apex sociocultural organisation in Mbaise, and major stakeholders in the area have reaffirmed their endorsement of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as the sole governorship candidate to be supported and voted for by voters in the three local government areas (Aboh-Mbaise, Ahiazu and Ezinihitte) that make up Mbaise.

The Imo State PDP, chairman gave this assurance at the Town Hall meeting between the visiting Imo PDP leaders and members, and stakeholders of Aboh-Mbaise LGA as part of the programme for the Imo PDP Campaign Rally that was held at the Ezuruezu Hall, Aboh-Mbaise, on Monday, February 4th, 2019.

Addressing the people of Mbaise, and other major stakeholders from Mbaise and it’s environs at the Town Hall meeting, Chief Ezekwem remarked that by Emeka Ihedioha pedigree and antecedent he would deliver on his campaign promises as well as erase the the stereotype that has continued to trail the Mbaise nation.

Explaining why Mbaise people should vote en mass for Emeka Ihedioha, Chief Ezekwem noted that, “by every measurement, Mbaise would be the greatest beneficiary in the coming election in the state. In the first instance the people of Mbaise would always lift their shoulders high that their brother and son is the governor of Imo State.

“In the history of Imo politics, many Mbaise sons have contested for state governorship and the people of Imo refused over the years and have insisted that Mbaise will not govern the state.

But by the grace of God we have come to tell you that the other 23 local government areas in the state apart from Aboh, Ezinihitte and Ahiazu have now resolved that Mbaise will govern Imo State.

This is a miracle from heaven. By the grace of God your son whom God has sent to deliver and rebuild Imo State is going to correct all the erroneous impressions that the other clans have against Mbaise, by the time he will have served out two terms of eight years as governor.

“It is a common stereotype that happens everywhere. I can assure you that by the time your son, Emeka Ihedioha, will have governed Imo and it comes to the turn of Owerri zone again maybe in 16 years, Owerri zone will clamour for another son of Mbaise to be governor,” he assured.

Reminding the people of their responsibility to ensure the achievement of the Ihedioha governorship, he warned that, “Mbaise should not allow themselves to be used against themselves”.

“We are aware PDP will have maximum support from Mbaise but the truth is that we have not secured the expected percentage from the area. We are still at 80percent in Mbaise while we are need 99.9percent.

This is because the other sons of Mbaise who are also contesting for governorship under other parties will take some percentage. Apart from that it won’t be good if this project that God himself has delivered will be aborted by Mbaise”.

“Bear it in mind that the 2019 elections is different from the previous ones. In 2015, it was between Emeka’s Ihedioha and Rochas. In 2011 it was between Ohakim and Rochas.

But in 2019, about five major political gladiators in Imo State are going to be on the ballot. Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Gov Ikedi Ohakim, Senator Hope Uzodinma – a two time senator, Gov Okoroch and his in-law Uche Nwosu and Emeka Ihedioha. All of them are all big wigs in Nigerian politics. This is why we have to secure and maximize all available votes in our areas.

“We are thefore here to remind you that your son Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha who is the PDP governorship candidate is the best among the contestants. If you look at the parties that have fielded candidates, his party PDP is the best.

If you judge from the antecedents in office when they had opportunities to serve at one capacity or the other, Emeka Ihedioha is the best.

“We are here to ask you to help us as his kinsmen of Aboh-Mbaise, to prevail on your other sons who are contesting for the same governorship and explain to them that they are being used to disrupt and stop progress in Mbaise.

Ezekwem, who queried why Mbaise people would want to support their son who is running for deputy governor rather than the one vying for governorship said, “We have met Ndieze Mbaise and the leadership of Mbaise to constitute and send a delegation to these other contestants to prevail on them to drop their ambition so as not to use it to scuttle the progress coming to Owerri zone and Mbaise in particular.”

He enjoined the people to ensure all the votes from the area go to the PDP at all levels.

Assuring of massive votes for the PDP governorship candidate at the polls Ezuruezu Mbaise and other major stake holders in the area reaffirmed their endorsement of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha as the sole gubernatorial candidate to be supported during the coming elections.

Some members of the apex sociocultural body who spoke in reaffirmation of the endorsement include former President General of Ezuruezu Mbaise, Dr Okey Hauwa; Hon Dr Mike Ahamba; Dr Alex Obi; Chief Felix Amadi among others.

Other groups that restated their support and endorsement of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha include town unions, traders and market associations, NURTW charpters, okada unions, clergies, Nigerian Medical Association, state and local government employees, retirees, the Catholic Men Organisation, the Catholic Women Organisation, butchers association and a lot of other groups.