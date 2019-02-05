2019 elections: Vote for quality representation in governance – Jennifer Abubakar

Wife of the presidential flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr (Mrs) Jennifer Douglas-Abubakar, has tasked women in Nigeria to vote for her husband, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming presidential elections for quality representation.

Mrs Abubakar made this known on Monday in Calabar, Cross River State, during her routine Town Hall meetings in the South-South and South-East regions of Nigeria to drum up support for Atiku.

She called on women to get their PVCs and ensure that members of their household do the same and vote for Atiku to change the current government.

According to her, “Getting your PVCs is a proof that you want Nigeria to change for the better. Get to the voting centre, cast your votes and protect it. Vote for a better future which will give a new lease of life to every Nigerian. We cannot continue to live as slaves in our own country. We have to vote in this election as if the whole of our future depends on it. This election is a defining moment for us as a people, and as women who bear the grunt of bad governance,” she said.

She noted that Atiku, if voted into power, will tackle the issues of insecurity, healthcare, revamp the economy, and will give equity to gender participation.

Speaking at the event, wife of the Cross River state Governor, Dr Lynda Ayade, gave the assurance that women of Cross River state will vote for PDP.

According to her, “the state has over 1.5 million registered voters, half of whom are women who have resolved to redeem their children’s future by voting out the incumbent government.”

The Town Hall meeting themed “Lets Talk,” had notable women express confidence on Atiku’s vision to effect the real change and get Nigeria working again.

The event was graced by Wife of the Vice Presidential candidate, Mrs Margaret Obi, wife of PDP National Chairman, Pst Nene Secondus, Sen. Chris Anyawu, Deputy National woman leader of PDP, Haj. Hadiza Umoru, Sen. Florence Ita Giwa, amongst other women who rolled up their support for Atiku.

The event was climaxed by a rally, to canvass for support for all PDP candidates.