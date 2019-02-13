2019 elections:  Health Minister, Adewole Sensitises Voters In Osun

Less than seventy two hours to the general election, the Honourable Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole on Wednesday embarked on sensitization campaign of to educate them on how best to cast their votes in order to eschew the menace of invalid votes that have characterized previous elections.

The campaign team of the minister under the aegis of Buhari Leekansi Initiative stormed IjesaLand , to re-strategize on the best way to reach out and sensitize the electorates especially at the grassroots level on the need to vote wisely and not succumb to tricks by greedy and desperate politicians, whom they said have brought the country into mess before the inception of the present administration of PMB.

Adewole was given a warmth welcome by traditional rulers, religious leaders, market men and women, students and politicians among others.

The convener of Buhari Leekansi Initiative, Prof Adewole said that the enlightenment campaign became imperative due to worrisome invalid votes recorded in the previous elections.

He implored electorates to use their index finger to cast their ballots instead of thumb, that have been the traditional method of voting.

He urged the people of the area on the need to come out en-masse and cast their vote for President Muhammad Buhari, his Vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and all APC candidates in the February 16 and March 2 elections, Adewole charged them not to sell their votes and conscience for any mount of money.

He noted that President Buhari has done well in the area of health, agriculture, power, road and railway sectors, eulogising his courageous mind to stem corruption out of our country, also securing Nigeria at this crucial time.

According to him, “we embark on the sensitisation and enlightenment campaign in other to tell our people that they should adjudge the administration of Buhari as an administration that have deliver and that will continue to deliver.

“We are using this opportunity to educate electorate to use their index finger to cast their votes diligently and they should ensure they do not allow the ink to spill over to other boxes.”

He therefore, enjoined the people of the area to cast their vote for APC so as to be able to continue to enjoy dividend of democracy .

Earlier, the Olomo of Omo-Ijesa, Oba Oluwaseyi Adeolu Adejola while welcoming the minister to Omo-Ijesa, his own native town, assured the minister of their support, saying he would make sure all his subjects who have reached the age of eighteen vote for APC.

Oba Adejola pledged that the residents of the community would use their votes to honour the health minister whom he described as a true son of the sleepy community.

Buhari Leekansi Initiative is a strategic concept of the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole and it was designed towards propagating the monumental achievements of Buhari and Osinbajo administration since 2015.

However, it’s a veritable platform through which the campaign of the second term bid of President Buhari is channelled so as to complement the APC campaign structure in four selected states, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, and Ekiti in the South West states.

The team who had visited Iwo and Osogbo, Olorunda, Ife North, Ife East, Ife Central, Ede North, Ede South local government areas returned to Ilesa and Ijebu – Ijesa on Wednesday to a tulmutous crowd of party supporters and well wishers in solidarity and to endorse Buhari for second term.