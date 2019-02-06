2019 elections defining year for Nigeria – Jennifer Abubakar

…As three Governorship candidates in Lagos State defect to PDP

Wife of the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr (Mrs) Jennifer Douglas-Abubakar, has said that the coming 2019 elections would mean a defining moment for Nigeria.

Mrs Douglas-Abubakar gave the statement on Wednesday.

The wife of the former Vice President of Nigeria however called on the people of the south-Eastern region not to let the opportunity of relevance in the next government slip off their hands.

She also received three governorship candidates in the forthcoming elections in Lagos State who, on Tuesday, defected to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP). The trio include on Honourable Solomon Orji of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Chief Abiola Adeyemi of the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) and Mr. Ogebule Adegboyega of the Freedom and Justice Party (FJP). They moved to the PDP alongside thousands of their supporters and groups.

Mrs. Abubakar assured the governorship candidates and their supporters of equal opportunities in the PDP.

Also, a member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Rita Orji, while presenting the defectors, said, PDP would clear all votes in Lagos State.

Orji, who is currently representing Ifelodun/Ajeromi federal constituency, said, “three governorship candidates of different parties are here to join a train that is moving well. They are here in solidarity, including their supporters and groups, to work for Atiku/Obi.”

The FJP candidate, Mr. Adegboyega, who spoke on behalf of other defectors said the candidature of Atiku Abubakar “was the best for Nigerians especially at this time that Nigeria is battling with a lot of challenges.”

He assured Mrs. Abubakar of adequate mobilisation for her husband’s victory, “so as to end insecurity, hunger, poverty and boost the economy.”

While interacting with traders at the Lagos markets in Boundary, Ajegunle; Trinity, Apapa; Car Dealers, Berger; building materials and Alaba Suru markets, Dr Mrs. Douglas-Abubakar told them that the election of the Atiku-Obi ticket would usher in a business friendly environment which would resuscitate dying businesses.

According to her, the “Atiku/Obi Presidency has designed a favourable blueprint which covers security, restructuring and robust economy. When Atiku wins, you will have enabling environment for your businesses because of the friendly nature of his economic policy. You must vote for your own at the forthcoming elections come February 6. This is our chance. Don’t just vote, protect your vote. Atiku is detribalized and loves the Igbos, vote for him.”

Mrs. Abubakar who averred that Ndigbo are predominant in Lagos, tasked the traders to endeavor to pick up their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and also mobilise their people back home to vote for her husband.

The Igbo traders who came out in their large numbers, drummed up support for the Atiku/Obi ticket, stressing that with Atiku at the helm of affairs, that their businesses will experience a boost.

The wife of the PDP Presidential candidate was later received by the President of Ohaneze Nd’Igbo, Lagos State chapter, Chief Solomon Ogbonna and hundreds of his members in his office.

Others who were with her during the trip include Senator Chris Anyawu, PDP National Women leader, Hajia Hadizat Umoru and some serving and past members of the National Assembly.