2019 Elections: CLO laments INEC’s failure to resolve missing, unprinted PVCs

The Lagos State Chapter of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) on Friday lamented the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) failure to address the missing or unprinted Permanent Voters Cards (PVC’s).

The Chairman of CLO chapter, Mr Ehi Omokhuale, said in Lagos that he believed that the PVC’s belonged to eligible and enthusiastic Nigerian voters who now felt disenfranchised, adding that INEC only displayed and publicised uncollected PVC’s.

“Rising from the emergency meeting held by the branch, CLO, has lamented INEC’s failure to address the missing or unprinted millions of PVC’s belonging to eligible and enthusiastic Nigerian voters who now feel disenfranchised. The umpire body only publicised and displayed uncollected PVC’s.

“We therefore, want the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu to address the anomaly before the commencement of the election on Feb. 16,” he said in a statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement which was titled, “2019 Elections: The Will to Vote Right”, calls on major political party players to ensure a hitch-free transition.

“CLO calls on the major political parties and gladiators in Nigeria to make the 2019 political transition more peaceful than that of 2015 in the interest of peace and stability.

“It is shameful that the world often anticipate Nigeria’s drums of war at every transition.

“The drums of war will cease to sound only if leaders and financiers of all political groups realises that when big elephants fight, the grass may suffer and the elephants too will not go without bruises,” Omokhuale said.

The group urged contestants and electorates, especially in Lagos State to shun vote buying, vote selling, rigging, violence and apathy, adding that the PVC was not an identity card but a voting power.

It also commended the Nigerian media for so far contributing toward a better Nigerian society, in spite of the stifling terrain of the moment.