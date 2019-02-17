2019 elections: CATE salutes Army over responsiveness to Boko Haram threats to disrupt polls

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE), has saluted the Nigerian Army over its responsiveness to Boko Haram threat to disrupt the 2019 general elections.

CATE commended the gallantry exhibited by the Nigeria Army in neutralizing Boko Haram threats in some parts of North East Nigeria in the build-up to the general elections.

The group gave this commendation on Saturday in a statement by its National President, Gabriel Onoja.

CATE equally commended the show of professionalism by the troops in this critical elections period.

He said, “CATE also urges members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to cooperate with the troops who are more than ever ready to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria.”

“While it is common knowledge that during election periods some unscrupulous elements would want to disrupt public peace, in some states and in a way attempt to scuttle the nations democratic process, CATE, therefore, calls on the leadership of the Nigeria Army to continue to rise to the occasion in this critical period of our existence.”

“CATE is therefore confident that the Nigeria Army would rise above any form of political interference, as usual, to ensure that all citizens of Nigeria are protected during and after the elections. This much the Nigerian Army under the leadership of Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has been doing and would continue to do in line with its constitutional mandate.”

“The Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai has also displayed a rare commitment to ensuring that there is peace and tranquillity before, during and after the elections. This is highly commendable.”

“Also worthy of mention is the setting up of situation room by the Nigerian Army to keep abreast of its various operations across the country. CATE sees this noble initiative as one of the numerous proactive measures introduced by the Chief of Army Staff since his appointment in 2015.”

“CATE is therefore pleased with the operations of the Nigeria Army in terms of its preparedness for the general elections and wishes to state that it behoves on all well-meaning Nigerians to continually extend their support to the operations of the Nigeria Army in their quest to keep the country safe from internal and external aggressors.”

“The numerous operations of the Nigeria Army have led to the dislodging of countless Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State and its environs.”

“CATE wishes to encourage officer and soldiers of the Nigeria Army to continue in this fashion towards ensuring that the territorial integrity is not eroded by any terrorist, religious, ethnic or militant group internally or externally.”

“CATE consequently hereby affirm that the Nigeria Army has been a worthy partner in the fight against terrorism and extremism in Nigeria through the laudable initiatives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai in the past three years.”

“CATE commends the Chief of Army Staff, and others in the operational division of the Nigeria Army like the Special Forces Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole, 231 and 331 Battalion and 251 Task Force Battalion.”