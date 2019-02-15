2019 Election: A test of Nigeria’s democratic maturity – GREII

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Grand Rainbow Empowerment Initiative International, GREII, says the general elections scheduled for Saturday, will be used by the world to measure Nigeria’s democratic maturity.

President of the organisation, Mr Paul Abbey, stated this while addressing newsmen at a rally in Gombe Main Market on Thursday.

The rally, with the theme, “Say No to Violence and Thuggery,” was organised by GREII, in partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The president of the group said that the rally was organised to awaken the consciousness of the people to the need to jettison violence before, during and after the elections.

“The world is watching Nigeria and wants to see if we have come of age democratically as to conduct a violence-free election.

“It is in this light that we are here to add value to what INEC is doing. We believe that Nigeria is at the threshold of history again as election year is always important to the people.

“We want to plead with the electorate to steer clear of vote-buying, selling, violence and thuggery.

“It is our civic responsibility to vote and we must do it peacefully so as to consolidate on the previous successes,” he said.

In his contribution, National Secretary of the group, Mr Victor Etim, appealed to candidates in all the elections to accept the verdict, whichever way it went and not to jeopardise the process.

On the side line, Malam Mohammed Adamu, who claimed to have a voter’s card, said that the call was necessary and timely, adding that youths must be reminded of the gains of having a peaceful election.

Adamu said that there were lots of candidates for the electorate to make their choices, and therefore, implored voters in Gombe to vote according to their consciences.

Also, another voter, Mrs Patience Dakup, charged all women in the Northern part of the country to come out and vote, and appealed to husbands to give their wives the opportunity to perform their civic rights.(NAN)