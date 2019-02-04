2019: Ebonyi will be ungovernable if Umahi is rigged out- DMCO

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki- The Chairman Strategy Committee of the Divine Mandate Campaign Organization in Ebonyi state, Chief Emmanuel Igwe, has warned INEC and the security agencies against rigging the March 2 governorship elections in the state in favour of Senator Sunday Ogbuoji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Igwe accused INEC and the Security agencies of plotting to allocate two hundred thousand votes to the APC candidate ahead of the polls.

In a statement in Abakaliki on Monday, Igwe claimed the fraud was being carried out through printing of fake PVCs which he said was being facilitated by a senatorial candidate of the party in the state.

He further urged the people of the state not to feel intimidated by the antics of the APC during the polls,assuring them that their votes will be protected.

“It has come to my knowledge the devilish plan of the Gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress,in Ebonyi State, Senator Sunny Ogbuorji in liaison with some top ranking officials of Independent National Electoral Commission to pre allocate two hundred thousand votes to the APC guber candidate ahead of the election.

“This is being done through printing of PVCs by one senatorial candidate of APC in one of the North Central State whose company is been used to perfect the impunity.

“In their own thinking they want to allocate and spread two hundred thousand votes within some selected polling units. we are aware of the slush fund that have been mapped out for this act which will serve as a bribe to INEC officials and certain corrupt security operatives.

“The Security agencies should know that any attempt to subvert the will of Ebonyi People will be a call to anarchy.

“Ebonyians should feel free to cast their votes as all necessary efforts will be made to protect the sanctity of the ballot”