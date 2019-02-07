2019: Don’t miss senate president’s seat, APC chieftain tells southeast

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Senatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Southeast zone, have been urged not to allow the senate president position elude them.

A chieftain of APC, in Imo state, Livinus Okwara, yesterday said that failure to achieve that would have a negative impact on the zone politically.

He added that the pursuit for the Southeast zone to produce the Senate President has been made easier since the APC, had zoned the position to the zone.

Okwara said that the drama, which took place in the 2015 election became an impediment to getting the Senate President position for the Igbo.

He called on the Igbo to support the APC, for them to realise the agenda of making an Igbo man Senate president in 2019.

He reasoned that “I want to say this before it is late. I am calling on all the Senatorial candidates in the Southeast zone who are contesting under the APC to please work hard and win their election.

“This is important because the APC, the ruling party has zoned the Senate president position to the Southeast zone and it is left to us to clinch that position by making sure that we support and encourage our brothers in APC, including those who are of the APC, to support the APC.

“If the Southeast zone gets this position it will not be very difficult for them to produce the next president of this country is 2023. Please, my brothers and sisters, this is the time to make a difference. We have to move our zone forward and make way for development to take place in our land.

“All of us will enjoy it. Our region will grow politically as well as economically. It is time that we see this from the point of view of the general interest of the people of the Southeast zone.”