2019: Believe Buhari for Igbo presidency – NSEPCOP

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

An Igbo group, New South-east People’s Consultative Parliament, NSEPCOP, has called on Igbo to support the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2019.

NSEPCOP, took the decision in Owerri, as captured by their publicity Secretary, Mr. Chinedu Egere, and made available to Vanguard, adding that the group would sensitize as well as mobilize votes for Buhari across the Southeast states during the election.

Their purpose was that with Buhari, it would be a shorter journey to achieving Igbo presidency in 2023.

This move is coming days after President Muhammadu Buhari, had visited Imo state, for his presidential rally.

According to Egere, “Consultative Parliament NSEPCOP has thrown her weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari who is also the All Progressives Congress APC presidential candidate.

“NSEPCOP known as a strong voice of Igbo race which has her membership strength drawn from the South east states

Which include Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo having over 300,000 members we believe that the Igbo presidency is realizable under the administration of President Buhari of APC.”

If Nigeriens come to witness how Buhari is doing his politics, what’s the problem with that ? – Garba Shehu

The release also mentioned the president-general of NSEPCOP, Udo Agoha, simply said: “The re-election of Buhari will give room to Igbo presidency in 2023. NSEPCOP will strongly be on the the track that will lead to Igbo presidency in 2023.

One of the coordinators, from Anambra state, Emeka Oduenyi, “The decision of NSEPCOP was informed by a political research which disclosed that the Igbo presidency is possible under the present administration in 2023.

“The assurance to give Igbo presidency has not come from any other political party if not the APC. To get this we will be committed and make some positive sacrifices.”