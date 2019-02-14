2019: Atiku urges Adamawa people to vote for him

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday concluded his campaign tour in Adamawa, with a call on people of the state to appreciate the emergence of their own and vote for him

He said as son of soil, there was no need for him to campaign at home, but would rather urge his kinsmen not to disappoint him on Saturday.

Atiku reiterated his pledge to address the problem of insecurity, unemployment, poverty and other challenges militating against the development of the country.

In his remarks, the National chairman of PDP, Mr Uche Secondus, also urged the people of Adamawa to prove their love for Abubakar and the party, adding that their son was a tested and trusted candidate that had what it take to change Nigeria for the better.

Secondus also tasked INEC, security agencies and all stakeholders, to ensure the conduct of credible elections.

In his remarks, the Adamawa gubernatorial candidate of PDP, Alhaji Umaru Fintiri, said if elected as governor, he would ensure free and compulsory education in the state.

The two wives of Atiku, Titi and Ruqqaya, who also spoke at the rally, pleaded with the people to vote for their husband. (NAN)