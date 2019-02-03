2019: Atiku, others aren’t credible as Buhari-Gen. Bajowa

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Ahead of forthcoming general elections, former Managing Director of Nigeria Airways, Major-General, Olu Bajowa (retd), has cautioned Nigerians to disregard claims by some leaders that certain candidates were more credible than President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bajowa stressed that Nigerians should not tow the line of these leaders because their claims were based on personal interest.

The ex-Managing Director, who currently chair Legacy Forum, a political advocacy platform, noted that these leaders should at this time proffer solutions to Nigeria’s challenges rather than considering personal gain.

The war veteran gave the warning yesterday while addressing members of the Legacy Forum in Ikeja, Lagos, urging Nigerians to support the new nation Buhari’s administration aimed to complete when elected.

“The reason been that none of the other candidates (including the People’s Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has been tested, let alone being more tested than Buhari, who is without doubt, Nigeria’s most incorruptible leader ever.”

The Chairman argued that the attack against Buhari was based on his anti-graft war which has helped to restore Nigeria’s statue globally.

He noted that the ideals of togetherness which the founding fathers of Nigeria built the nation on was been threatened by these leaders who were satisfied with his administrative style.

“It is quite unfortunate that certain highly placed individuals whom the nation should naturally look up to for direction has disappointed us.

“They have been found shamelessly approbating and reprobating in order to trade national interests for their personal gains.

“The ideal of ‘ONE NIGERIA’ upon which our founding fathers built this nation, is being threatened by some unpatriotic element in the country.

“Religion and ethnicity are being used as dividers instead of unifiers. The political class and the generality of Nigerians need direction from a voice or group of voice that can be trusted to speak the truth to power,” he added.