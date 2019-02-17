2019: ADP Oyo guber candidate, Akala condemns postponement of elections

…directs supporters to vote Atiku

A former Governor and the gubernatorial candidate of Action Democratic Party, ADP in Oyo state; Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala has outrightly condemned the vicious postponement of the February 16 general polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under the leadership of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, saying it’s a conspiracy by the ruling party which will not see the light of day.

Chief Alao-Akala made this remarks at his Opadoyin country home, Ogbomoso while interacting with his followers, admirers and party faithfuls on the postponed elections without minding the level of preparedness by the voters, candidates, political parties and international observers.

He further stated that the APC leadership and followers are only afraid of the imminent loss that awaits the party in the polls after losing huge number of followers even in states they rule across the country.

He also sympathised with the set of adhoc staffs, youth corpers and media men who were subjected to harsh and severe experiences at various local governments awaiting disbursement of electoral materials, but were sadly greeted with the message of election postponement few hours to the commencement of the polls.

He also charged his followers to vote the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the Presidential polls, as he is the only trusted and reliable figure in the race with vast knowledge of the economy, having full solutions to the menace the country is facing and for the fact that he is very much prepared for governance.