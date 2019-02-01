2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon live on Kwesé

…With Tim Hutchings, Lewis Johnson providing analyses at the finish studios

With all set for the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, multi-platform broadcast network, Kwesé has announced that it will provide live coverage of the event on Saturday 2 February from 6 – 10am.

The marathon will be broadcast across sub-Saharan Africa on Africa’s largest free-to-air (FTA) channel Kwesé Free Sports – available in 13 countries, and on FTA set-top-boxes on the Kwesé iflix mobile app.

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is an IAAF Bronze Label race and this year Kwesé Free Sports has lined-up a mix of international analysts and local presenters to provide play-by-play commentary and analysis of the marathon.

Sportscaster Tega Onajaife will report live for Kwesé Free Sports from the National Stadium in Surulere, the 42km race start line, while Jimmie Akinsola aka “Jimme The Entertainer” will be at the 10km start line at the Lekki-Ikoyi bridge.