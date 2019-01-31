2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Alli expects new records from elite athletes

Top international and local marathon runners are ready to race for the $50,000 top prize of the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon billed to hold tomorrow.

Though the elite athletes are predictably and mostly from Kenya, there are also other top runners from Ethiopia, Morocco, Uganda, Australia, USA and Poland among many other countries that would be running on Saturday.

Access Bank Lagos City general manager, Yussuf Alli stated that with the calibre of athletes on the start list, he expects a course record and even a world leading time in the race that will be flagged off at 7.00am in front of the National Stadium Lagos.

“Everything is on course for the athletes to compete favourably and produce good performances.

“I expect that a new course record or a world leading time to established here on Saturday,” said Alli.

Some of the athletes on ground include Patrick Kipyegon Terer, Moses Kigen Kipkosgei, Agnes Jeruto Kiptocich all from Kenya and also Ethiopian Herpa Almenesh Guta who won the women’s race at the 2018 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The course record 2:13:04 secs, is held by Abraham Kiptrotich representing France, while the women record is held by Rodah Jepkorir with a time of 2:37:52 secs.