2 men face trial over alleged operation of fake clinic, impersonation

Two men, Paul Kahomen and Ettenne Hounsa, who allegedly set-up a clinic and personated as doctors, on Tuesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendants, Kahomen, 30, and Hounsa, 20, who both reside at Ferry Street, Oworonshoki, Lagos, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful possession of medical instruments/drugs and impersonation.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Feb. 4 at the Oworonshoki area of Lagos.

Ihiehie said the defendants were found with medical instruments and drugs.

“They operated an illegal clinic, where they admit patients, carry out abortions, administer dangerous pills and deliver pregnant women of their babies.

“This practice had resulted in the death of many innocent people,’’ he said.

Ihiehie said that intelligence reports revealed that the defendants, who had no qualifications or licenses, had been operating in the Oworonshoki area for a while.

He said the defendants conducted themselves in a manner that was likely to cause a breach public peace, when they impersonated as medical doctors.

The prosecutor said the offences contravene Sections 329 (9), 380 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Kubeinje said the sureties should show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until March 18, for trial. (NAN)